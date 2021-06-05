Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.16 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

