Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.96 Million Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Azul worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $9,215,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of Azul stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.