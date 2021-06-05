Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.51 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED opened at $77.24 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

