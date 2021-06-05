Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $40.39 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,642 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 94,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Best Buy worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,633 shares of company stock worth $16,053,251. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $115.99 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.