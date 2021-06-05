Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2,672.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $40,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

NYSE:CM opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

