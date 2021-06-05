Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,864 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $38,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS opened at $170.45 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

