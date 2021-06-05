Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,882 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of STZ opened at $239.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

