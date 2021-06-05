Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

