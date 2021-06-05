Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $39,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

