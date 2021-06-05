Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $35,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $184,465,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $177.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

