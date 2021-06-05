Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 137,135 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Americold Realty Trust worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.