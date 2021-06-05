Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,050 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of The Clorox worth $33,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $175.55 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.79.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

