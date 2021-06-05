Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 283,809 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of STORE Capital worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

