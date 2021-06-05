Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,562 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of AGCO worth $39,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.