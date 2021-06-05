Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 98,150 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $34,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

