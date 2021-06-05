Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,304,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

