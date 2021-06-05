Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $184.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

