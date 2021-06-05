Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,158,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.10% of TechnipFMC worth $38,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

