Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Buys 83,267 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 2.73% of AstroNova worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 million, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

