Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 324,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

