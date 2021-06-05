Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Invests $3.01 Million in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.21% of Conduent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Conduent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Conduent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Conduent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 11.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.71. 665,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

