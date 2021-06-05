Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 21,650 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.16% of Unisys worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Unisys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Unisys by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 553,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.57. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

