Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 5,200 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.49% of Luxfer worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Luxfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 78,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

