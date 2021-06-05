Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

