SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ETR SFQ opened at €14.05 ($16.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $637.79 million and a P/E ratio of 39.83. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €4.95 ($5.82) and a one year high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

