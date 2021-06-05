SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $4.56 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $232,086.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00012174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00297942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00240272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.01182769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,559.56 or 1.00169381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 577,617 coins and its circulating supply is 550,475 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

