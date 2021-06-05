SafeCapital Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $62,743.79 and approximately $94.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001435 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002437 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

