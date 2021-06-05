SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $216,182.23 and $237.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001444 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002435 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,902,769 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

