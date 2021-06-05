SafeMoon Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $29.75 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00244476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01120963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.94 or 0.99634216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

