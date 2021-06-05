Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.99

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.99 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 63.81 ($0.83). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 27,083 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £83.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.99.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.