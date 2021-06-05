Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.61. Sands China shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 32,423 shares traded.

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get Sands China alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.