Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.