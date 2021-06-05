Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.