ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,186,764 coins and its circulating supply is 35,503,153 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.