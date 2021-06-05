ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $769.95

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.95 ($10.06) and traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.37). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 126,553 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.95. The company has a market capitalization of £99.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

