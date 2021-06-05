Secret Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Secret has a market cap of $111.06 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.00518195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.48 or 0.01469331 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,049,854 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

