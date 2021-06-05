Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $40.40 million and $247,493.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.85 or 0.01003492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.58 or 0.09907924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.