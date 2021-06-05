Serum (SRM) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Serum has a total market cap of $237.14 million and $70.72 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00013034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

