ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $178,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,422 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFBS opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

