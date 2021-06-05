Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,483 ($32.44). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,469 ($32.26), with a volume of 321,662 shares traded.

SVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,439.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

