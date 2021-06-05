SF Capital Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $49,012.30 and $39.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars.

