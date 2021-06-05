Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 623 ($8.14). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 617 ($8.06), with a volume of 203,529 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.89%.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

