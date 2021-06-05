Shard (SHARD) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Shard has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $90,910.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,714.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

