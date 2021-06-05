Sharpay (S) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,738.00

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Sharpay has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $439,179.09 and $2,738.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,191,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay

Buying and Selling Sharpay

