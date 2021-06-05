SHIELD Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $218,557.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,947.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.39 or 0.07286794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.01818003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00482296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00176223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.00765739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00472308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00421547 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

