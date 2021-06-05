Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,205.74 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.02 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,165.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

