Shopping Price Hits $51.04 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $51.04 or 0.00140609 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $48.17 million and approximately $937,708.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00243155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01148109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.58 or 0.99938256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 943,690 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.