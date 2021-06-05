SIBCoin Trading Down 0.2% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $548,136.11 and approximately $980.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.48 or 0.07286479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.27 or 0.01813056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00480693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00175651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00765146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00471083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00421771 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,205,547 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

