Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Signet Jewelers worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.87 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

