Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,776 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $58.87 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

